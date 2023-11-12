Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Papa John’s International worth $33,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.3 %

Papa John’s International stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

