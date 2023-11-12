NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 111,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $483.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

