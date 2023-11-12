NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $163,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.83.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $483.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.17 and a 200-day moving average of $415.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

