NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is First Dallas Securities Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $483.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.