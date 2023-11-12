Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $146.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

