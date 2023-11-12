New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 4,952 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 1,593,871 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 58.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,325,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,171,000 after buying an additional 1,592,460 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.