New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $327,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,152,600.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $327,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,152,600.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,738 shares of company stock worth $37,148,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $211.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average of $149.85. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $217.16.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $191.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

