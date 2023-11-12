MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $376.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.65.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

