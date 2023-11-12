Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.6 %

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $1,647,015.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 961,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,121,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Articles

