Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 378 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $99,041,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $428.92 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.50 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.85.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

