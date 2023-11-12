Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,110 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $3,178,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $220.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average of $188.58. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $221.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

