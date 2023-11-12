Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,944 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $20,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $174.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.56 and its 200 day moving average is $186.76. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

