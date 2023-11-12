Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,738 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 20,738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.55.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

