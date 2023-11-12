Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,813 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

