Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $199.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.42. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.39) earnings per share. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

