Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.82.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

