Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 208,760 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,066,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $82.78 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

