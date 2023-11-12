Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 151,078 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,032,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $17,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PCG opened at $16.78 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

