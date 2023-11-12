Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.65.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $376.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

