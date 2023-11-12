Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE RCL opened at $94.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

