Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $218.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.66. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

