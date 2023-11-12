Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,744.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,816,000 after acquiring an additional 914,640 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $8,195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 11,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 369,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 366,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 449,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $44.59 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.