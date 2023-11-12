Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $16,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nomura cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.41.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

