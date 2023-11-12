Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $291.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

