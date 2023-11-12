Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $19 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,230 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,823,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after acquiring an additional 797,073 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $101,084,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,779,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Read Our Latest Report on EXR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.