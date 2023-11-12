Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.58 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,505 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.4 %

BMO opened at $77.78 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

