Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.37 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 565,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $32,141,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

