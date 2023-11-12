Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

NYSE:APTV opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

