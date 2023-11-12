Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $19,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 161,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 46,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

