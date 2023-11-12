Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CGI by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,709,000 after purchasing an additional 463,776 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CGI in the second quarter worth $376,083,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,388,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $212,464,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

