Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 4.3% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,525,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 1.6 %

Graco stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graco

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,222. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.