Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 468 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after buying an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,781,000 after buying an additional 94,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

