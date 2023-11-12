McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

NVDA opened at $483.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

