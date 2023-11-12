Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 140.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,942 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Materialise worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 816.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.61 million, a P/E ratio of 111.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

