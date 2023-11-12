Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 177.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $94.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

