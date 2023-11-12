La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stake Cut by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of LZB stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

