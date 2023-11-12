Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $19,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,373,000 after buying an additional 842,229 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,764,000 after buying an additional 260,606 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com raised Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

