KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

