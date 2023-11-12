JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JPM opened at $146.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
