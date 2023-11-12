Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

