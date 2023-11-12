iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $42.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

