Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,618 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,231,000 after buying an additional 116,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,731,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

