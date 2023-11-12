Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% in the first quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 759,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69,097 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $2,251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IVCBW opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

