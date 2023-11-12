Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

