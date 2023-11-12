Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $103.12 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 49,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

