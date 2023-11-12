Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

