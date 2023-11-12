Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

