Ieq Capital LLC Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

