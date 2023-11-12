Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $339.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.79. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $209.88 and a fifty-two week high of $340.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

