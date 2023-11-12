Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.
Ferrari Stock Performance
NYSE RACE opened at $339.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.79. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $209.88 and a fifty-two week high of $340.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
