Ieq Capital LLC Sells 732 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

